What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay, thanks for waking up on the Brightside with us.

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning Tampa Bay! It's Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Let's get started with the top stories of the day.

Getting even 🏒

Tampa Bay evened the Stanley Cup Final Monday night at 1-1 with a 3-2 win over Dallas.

Nikita Kucherov had the primary assists on two power-play goals in the first period and the Lightning never trailed in Game 2. Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat had the power-play goals before Kevin Shattenkirk scored for a 3-0 lead in the first period.

Game 3 starts at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Breaking down the governor's proposal

Gov. Ron DeSantis says any municipality that tries to ‘defund’ their police would lose state funding under a new legislative proposal announced Monday.

The vague proposal, part of the “Combating Violence, Disorder and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act,” says any municipality that “slashes” its law enforcement agency budget would be prohibited from receiving grants and state funding.

“If you defund the police, then the state will defund any grant or aid coming to you,” DeSantis said during a news conference at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Winter Haven on Monday.

The governor later said it would apply to any situation where a law enforcement agency is “disproportionately” singled out for budget cuts.

You can read what Tampa Bay leaders have to say about the proposal here.

It's National Voter Registration Day! 🗳️

National Voter Registration Day is a holiday celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of September.

The 2020 general election is Nov. 3, just six weeks away, and Floridians must be registered to vote by Oct. 5 in order to participate.

The polls are open on Election Day from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. local time in Florida. If you're still waiting in line at 7 p.m., you're legally allowed to cast your ballot.

You can find everything you need to know about registering to vote and checking your staus here.