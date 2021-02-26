What you need to know for Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

Good morning! Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside!

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning Tampa Bay, we made it to Friday!

Let's take a look at the stories you need to know about.

A breath of fresh air

One of the things we love most about living in Tampa Bay is the beautiful weather that makes it easy to head outside year-round and enjoy the beaches parks and riverfronts.

Now, a new butterfly garden in a downtown Tampa park can be added to the list of outdoor activities that make Tampa Bay great. It's a place where anyone can enjoy the peace, serenity, and beauty of native Florida anytime they want. 🦋

It's located in the Encore Community in Downtown Tampa, just a few blocks away from the big high rises that make up our beautiful skyline.

Rays 101 ⚾

You may have heard by now that professional sports in Tampa Bay have faired pretty well in the past year with the Buccaneers, Lightning and Rays all reaching their respective league championships.

But the only championship victory that eluded Tampa Bay was a World Series winner.

So, as spring training gets underway and the Ray's begin their quest toward baseball’s ultimate prize, we’re helping you jump on the bandwagon this season.

Here are seven ways to transform even the most fair-weather of Rays fans into diehards.

Look up tonight!

The night sky will be beaming bright with moonlight this weekend.

The moon will be at (or pretty close to) 100 percent illuminated this weekend, starting this evening.

While it will be quite warm around Tampa Bay, the name of the full moon Friday night sounds anything but warm. The February full moon is known as the full “Snow Moon”.