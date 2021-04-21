What you need to know for Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside!

What's next?

On Tuesday, a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges he was facing in the death of George Floyd.

The judge said Chauvin would be sentenced in eight weeks.

The other former Minneapolis police officers who responded to the call that ended in Floyd's death face charges of aiding and abetting Chauvin on two of his charges.

Those officers, Tou Thao, Thomas Kiernan Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng, are currently scheduled to face trial in August. In January, a judge split their trial from Chauvin's in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

If convicted, the three officers could face more than 16 years in prison.

Almost ready for liftoff 🚀

The rocket is on the pad, the astronauts are in Florida and teams at NASA and SpaceX are working to finish last-minute tasks ahead of launching the third commercial crew from American soil.

Weather for launch day is slated to be 80-percent "Go," according to the 45th Weather Squadron. Potential wind speeds mixed with an instantaneous launch window, while minor, could cause a scrub at liftoff.

Heading into the next history-making moment for NASA and SpaceX, here's what you need to know.

Hello, sunshine!

We're going to get a nice change in the weather compared to the past few days.

You will want to keep the umbrella nearby this morning just in case.

Rain remains isolated this morning before clouds clear out, leading to a mostly sunny and pleasant afternoon. 🌤️