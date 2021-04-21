x
What you need to know for Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside!

TAMPA, Fla. — Hello Tampa Bay! We are halfway through the workweek already! 

Here are the stories you need to know about this morning. 

What's next?

On Tuesday, a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges he was facing in the death of George Floyd. 

The judge said Chauvin would be sentenced in eight weeks. 

The other former Minneapolis police officers who responded to the call that ended in Floyd's death face charges of aiding and abetting Chauvin on two of his charges. 

Those officers, Tou Thao, Thomas Kiernan Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng, are currently scheduled to face trial in August. In January, a judge split their trial from Chauvin's in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols. 

If convicted, the three officers could face more than 16 years in prison.

Almost ready for liftoff 🚀

The rocket is on the pad, the astronauts are in Florida and teams at NASA and SpaceX are working to finish last-minute tasks ahead of launching the third commercial crew from American soil.

Weather for launch day is slated to be 80-percent "Go," according to the 45th Weather Squadron. Potential wind speeds mixed with an instantaneous launch window, while minor, could cause a scrub at liftoff.  

Heading into the next history-making moment for NASA and SpaceX, here's what you need to know.  

RELATED: Everything you need to know about NASA, SpaceX's Crew-2 mission

Credit: AP
This undated photo made available by SpaceX in April 2021 shows the crew for its third astronaut launch to the International Space Station, during a training session at the SpaceX training facility in Hawthorne, Calif. From left are mission specialist Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, pilot Megan McArthur and commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA, and mission specialist Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. (SpaceX via AP)

Hello, sunshine! 

We're going to get a nice change in the weather compared to the past few days. 

You will want to keep the umbrella nearby this morning just in case.

Rain remains isolated this morning before clouds clear out, leading to a mostly sunny and pleasant afternoon. 🌤️

High temps will be pretty close to normal. The drier air and sunshine stick around for a couple of days before rain chances increase late this weekend.

Credit: 10 Weather