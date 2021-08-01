What you need to know for Friday, Jan. 8, 2021

Happy Friday Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning Tampa Bay! We made it to Friday!

Let's take a look at the top stories for today.

Florida in the 'danger zone'

As rising coronavirus cases sweep the nation, Florida is at its tipping point. All 67 Florida counties are painted red.

Just seven days into 2021 and COVID-19 numbers have hit a new high with 19,816 reported in one day.

Here's why doctors say the actions in Florida haven't been enough:

Cases peaked back in July, sending most counties into the red and orange zones showing high transmission. Bars were shut down and things started to look better in August, but got worse after they reopened in December.

Fast forward to the first month of 2021, bars have been reopened for months, the holidays just passed and the entire state of Florida is in the "danger zone."

What we know about the chaos in DC and its aftermath

It's been two days since angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.

One person was shot and killed, three others died after suffering medical emergencies Wednesday. Then on Thursday, a U.S. Capitol Police officer died after he was injured during the riot.

Here's a breakdown of what happened.

A final goodbye

Alex Trebek's final episode of "Jeopardy!" airs tonight.

Trebek began hosting "Jeopardy!" in 1984, and it's hard to imagine the show without him. He reminded others that he didn't feel he was the star of the show, but rather the contestants were.

Trebek said his final words on the show would be, "And until we meet again, God bless you and goodbye."

The first week of guest-hosted shows will air the week of Jan. 11, 2021.

"Jeopardy!" airs at 7:30 p.m. on 10 Tampa Bay.