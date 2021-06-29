What you need to know for Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is in the books as the Tampa Bay Lightning look to become back-to-back champs.

The Lightning dominated the Canadiens and won 5-1.

In the Bolts' quest for the Stanley Cup, there's more on the line than just bragging rights. There's also a place in NHL history.

If the Bolts beat the Canadiens in their best of seven Stanley Cup Final series, they'll become one of nine teams to ever bring home back-to-back championship titles. It would also make the Tampa Bay team the youngest franchise to complete the feat.

Who will come out on top? You'll just have to grab your bolts gear and head out to a game, watch party, or kick back on your couch to find out.

Filling up fast!

Summer is here, Independence Day is arriving, and if you haven't already booked your Tampa Bay area hotel room, you may be too late.

Hotels in the popular Florida vacation region are experiencing high demand after pandemic restrictions were lifted.

Several hotel searches show dates from Friday, July 2, through Sunday, July 4 are either completely sold out or showing limited spaces for the red, white, and blue weekend.

The most popular rooms selling out? You guessed it-- the ones on the waterfront. 🏖️

No thanksss 🐍

Over the course of five years, Florida biologists were able to remove more than 20,000 pounds worth of pythons by tracking the reptiles' movements across the southwestern portion of the Sunshine State.

The research that was conducted is the longest and largest tracking study of the Burmese pythons to date.

The experiment began in 2013 when researchers at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida implanted radio transmitters into a handful of pythons and released them into Florida's wilderness. The reptiles acted as scouts, leading scientists to areas where other pythons may inhabit.

The pythons that were captured were humanely euthanized and studied for further research.

It is illegal for anyone to release nonnative species such as Burmese pythons into the wild. FWC says owners who violate this law are responsible for most of the snakes that are harmful to the Everglades.