What you need to know for Tuesday, August 11, 2020

School leaders push back at the state

Tampa Bay's largest school district says it "explicitly" followed the Florida Department of Education's emergency order, which wants districts to reopen school buildings for in-person learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The pushback comes as Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced Friday he has "grave concerns" over Hillsborough County School District's vote to only offer eLearning for the first four weeks of school.

The catch? The district appears to be pointing to a section of the order that appears to give school officials some leeway on whether to reopen their buildings -- and do so safely.

In a statement Monday, district spokeswoman Tanya Arja said, "The order provides school districts the options of not opening brick and mortar 'subject to advice or orders of the Florida Department of Health, (or) local departments of health.'"

She says its board made the "informed decision" to start the school year online-only after hearing from public health experts.

Too much screen time can lead to eye problems💻

Many students could be spending more time looking at screens this fall due to e-learning or virtual learning because of the pandemic.

All that screen time could cause issues for their eyes. An ophthalmologist from Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital has a few tips on how to help keep your kid's eyes healthy.

Take a quick break every 20 minutes. Take just 20-30 seconds to look away from the screen or book or even close your eyes.

Take just 20-30 seconds to look away from the screen or book or even close your eyes. Eye drops , like preservative-free artificial tears, can help with the dryness and hard blinking.

, like preservative-free artificial tears, can help with the dryness and hard blinking. Warm compresses over the eyelids can soften the natural oils in our eyelids, so it coats your eyes better when you blink.

This is a video you won't want to miss.

It's a sunny afternoon in Florida and all of a sudden a bolt of lightning strikes a tree. The bolt of lightning appears what seems like out of nowhere, with the sun shining and blue skies in the background.

You've probably heard the saying, time and time again: "When thunder roars, go indoors." And, yes, the saying applies even during a sunny afternoon. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning, according to the National Weather Service.