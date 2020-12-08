What you need to know for Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Good morning! Thanks for starting the day with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside.

What a game! ⚡

Call it revenge. Call it redemption. Call it whatever you want because the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 in the fourth-longest game in Stanley Cup playoff history.

Brayden Point scored 10:27 into the fifth overtime.

The Lightning's early exit against the Blue Jackets last year came after the team won 62 regular-season games, tying the record set by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings.

You'll want to pick up this call 📱

If you see a number on your phone you don't recognize, chances are you'll probably ignore it.

The Florida Department of Health does have numbers they want Floridians to answer, and it's for their contact tracing efforts.

If you get a call from these numbers, you should answer:

(833) 917-2880

(833) 443-5364

(850) 583-2419

Your tropical outlook 🌀

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season continues with its newest member: Tropical Depression Eleven.

The system, which was monitored as Invest 95-L, is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm later today. If it does, it will be named Josephine.

Right now, Tropical Depression Eleven doesn't pose a threat to the U.S.

NOAA predicts an "extremely active" 2020 hurricane season for the Atlantic Basin, with as many as 25 named storms forming.