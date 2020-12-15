What you need to know for Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020

Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside this morning.

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning Tampa Bay and happy Tuesday.

Let's dive into the news you need to know about today.

It's here 💉

Tampa General Hospital received its first doses of Pfizer's recently-approved COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz joined Tampa General Hospital CEO John Couris at the hospital for a news conference, where a doctor said the first shipment to the hospital included 20,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine.

At the end of the news conference, nurse Vanessa Arroyo was the first person to received the vaccine at TGH.

Answering your questions

The largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history is getting underway with health workers getting the first shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Later this week, the FDA will decide whether to green-light the world’s second rigorously studied COVID-19 vaccine, made by Moderna Inc.

Here is a list of answers to some of the most common questions about the COVID-19 vaccine situation. 💉

Don't forget your flu shot 🩺

While everyone is focused on the COVID-19 vaccine, there is another shot doctors are hoping everyone will get that they know will saves lives.

It's the flu shot.

This year doctors say it's more important than ever to get your child vaccinated. That's because doctors say the flu can hit children especially hard, so it's important to make sure they are protected.