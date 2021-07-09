What you need to know for Friday, July 9, 2021

We did it, Tampa Bay! We made it to Friday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning, Tampa Bay! We made it to Friday!

Prepare to celebrate with Lord Stanley 🏆

It's back! The Tampa Bay Lightning will once again celebrate their Stanley Cup championship win with a boat parade.

Now, the City of Tampa says fans will be able to celebrate their home team's victory along the Hillsborough River on Monday, July 12.

Why not the weekend? Lightning owner Jeff Vinik's son is getting married this weekend, and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says the parade couldn't be held without the man who helped make it all possible.

Beginning around 10 a.m., players will be ushered onto boats at Davis Islands. The goal is to have the parade off and sailing by 11 a.m. Monday.

You can find information on parking, streaming and more here.

You can find a map of the parade route here.

Why the back-to-back Stanley Cup champs likely won't stay together

Is it too early to be thinking about a Tampa Bay Lightning three-peat? Perhaps. But, when you live in Champa Bay, it’s only natural to be thinking about that next championship.

So, could it happen?

The short answer is yes, anything can happen. But, there are a couple of things to consider when making that bold prediction:

The salary cap

The expansion draft

It was so interesting hearing Cooper & Co. talk about how cognizant they were of the salary cap issues and the opportunity to repeat with such a fantastic group.



These are just three of the players we think are gone next year. More to come with the team over the cap. #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/W46YZADa5W — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) July 8, 2021

Speaking of storms...kind of

Hurricane Elsa is behind us now, but top hurricane forecasters at Colorado State University (CSU) say to expect even more tropical storms and hurricanes than originally forecast. 🌀

CSU is now predicting 20 named storms, with nine of them becoming hurricanes. Four of those storms are expected to become major hurricanes, which is category three or above.

The original 2021 hurricane forecast by CSU in June called for 17 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes.