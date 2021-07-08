What you need to know for Thursday, July 8, 2021

Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning Champa Bay! Doesn't it feel so good waking up winners-- again??

Lightning strikes twice⚡⚡

Let's go Bolts. Let's go Bolts. Let's go Bolts.

The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season. They beat the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 to wrap up the series four games to one, with Ross Colton scoring in the second period.

This means the Lightning will join an elite list of NHL teams to win the Stanley Cup back-to-back. Plus, they are the youngest franchise to do it.

You know what a win in Tampa Bay means, right?? A victory parade (probably.)

The City of Tampa is eyeing Monday as a "likely" date for fans to be able to celebrate their home team's victory, according to a spokesperson. An exact time for the parade has yet to be given.

Get your gear

Need to add another Stanely Cup champs shirt to your lineup? You're in luck. 👕

After the Bolts joined NHL history by becoming back-to-back Stanley Cup champions Wednesday with a 1-0 Game 5 victory over the Canadiens you're probably on the hunt for some new swag.

Good thing, several stores from major retailers to local mom and pops are stocked up with all kinds of gear.

Here are some options to help grow your Tampa Bay Lightning wardrobe.

How to talk to your kids about hockey 🏒

After the Tampa Bay Lightning won their second Stanley Cup, hockey fever is spreading across the Bay area. If your kids catch the bug, you might be wondering where they can play a traditionally cold-weather sport in sunny Florida.

It turns out, the Lightning and the NHL have a program to help them put their best skate forward.

The Learn to Play program gives kids ages 4-9 a chance to learn the basics and the nuances of hockey from former NHL players and coaches. The program properly fits and provides all of the equipment for each child – the only skill necessary is basic ice skating. Learn to Play is available at more than 400 rinks nationwide, including several in the Tampa Bay area.

Youth hockey in the Tampa Bay area could be headed for a major boom thanks to the Lightning – and it wouldn’t be the first time. After the Bolts won their first Stanley Cup in 2004, a number of local high schools formed club teams. They later became part of the Lightning High School Hockey League (LHSHL), which currently has 18 teams.