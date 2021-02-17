x
What you need to know for Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning Tampa Bay! We made it halfway through the workweek. 

Let's get started with the stories you need to know about. 

No vaccine sign-ups today 💉

While the state has dodged the freezing temperatures wreaking havoc on most of the United States, it is now feeling the impacts of the shipping delays tied to the weather. 

Publix said weather-related problems were preventing government deliveries of coronavirus vaccine doses.

Luckily, Florida appointments already scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday will still go on as planned. So, it's really only Publix's booking process that's impacted.

Click here for the latest information on scheduling a vaccination appointment with Publix.

RELATED: Publix cancels Wednesday's COVID vaccine sign-up window due to winter storm shipping delays

Taking your questions to an expert! 😷

There are still a lot of questions out there about COVID-19. 

That’s why every week we are taking your questions to a local medical expert to talk about what’s going on. From the latest on where Tampa Bay stands with vaccines, to monitoring the COVID-19 variants, we’ll continue tracking information.

This week we talked to Dr. Michael Teng, Ph.D., about the Super Bowl, schools and President Joe Biden's plan to do 100 million doses in 100 days. 

You can send your questions to 727-577-8522 and we could answer them on 10 Tampa Bay Brightside.

RELATED: COVID Q&A with Dr. Michael Teng

Shark on the shore

The body of a sand tiger shark washed ashore Tuesday morning on St. Augustine Beach.

The 8'4'' foot female sand tiger shark drew a crowd of curious onlookers to the beach. This kind of shark is in these waters in the winter and spring.

The shark appears to be tagged, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which could help scientists learn more about the animal.

RELATED: Sand tiger shark washes ashore on St. Augustine Beach

