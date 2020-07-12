What you need to know for Monday, Dec. 7, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! Thanks for starting your morning on the Brightside.

The doctor's in...at home 🩺🏠

A group of moms in the medical field is alleviating the fears of some parents with in-home doctor's visits for their children.

House Calls for Kids will make in-home visits to patients after a quick telehealth consultation.

Concierge medicine, or direct primary care, has been growing in popularity across Tampa Bay. It's also growing during the coronavirus pandemic as more people stay home and avoid crowded spaces, like a doctor's office or hospital emergency room.

New COVID-19 testing sites

Those looking to get tested for COVID-19 in Hillsborough now have two new drive-thru test site options to choose from.

Hillsborough County is rolling out the new sites the week of December 7 and plans to keep them open to meet heightened demand.

The already set guidelines and requirements of needing to be a resident, making an appointment in advance, having photo ID on you and bringing an insurance card, if you have one, apply to the new sites.

In September the county shut down additional sites due to a lack of demand but says the holiday season brought back an increased need for testing.

Need to make an appointment? Click here for more information.

COVID-19 antibody drug praised for effectiveness

As cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, doctors around Tampa Bay are using a new COVID-19 drug to keep patients out of the hospital.

The antibody cocktail from Eli Lilly is called bamlanivimab. It's helping treat recently diagnosed patients who are high-risk.

Lakeland Regional Health has Florida's largest supply of the drug. Of the 38 patients treated at the hospital so far, only one has been admitted. That's a game-changer since hospital beds have been filling up in Polk County, around the state, and across the country.