What's happening Thursday, March 11, 2021

You may have already heard the House passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan yesterday. Now, you're probably wondering what that means for the next stimulus check.

Here's a breakdown: individual tax filers making up to $75,000 per year will get $1,400. Couples, who file jointly, making up to $150,000 will get $2,800. There will also be $1,400 tacked on for each dependent in the household.

Here is a tool from Omni Calculator that may help you determine how much you might get.

As for when you could see that cash hit your bank account, it could be as soon as next week going into April. That all depends on how the IRS will do juggling stimulus checks and process incoming tax returns.

You can find out what else is in the relief plan here.

Don't stress too much

That's the message doctors have for people who are worried they missed the exact date of their second COVID-19 vaccine dose. 💉

We've heard from many people across the bay about scheduling errors and frustration about not being able to secure a second appointment. Others have run into issues with transportation or last-minute conflicts with their scheduled second dose.

"What we do know is that a week or two or three likely won't make a difference. Waiting six months or a year, it might," explained Dr. Jay Wolfson, a professor of public health at the University of South Florida.

Although a delay isn't a concern for doctors, skipping the second dose entirely is one. The first shot will offer some protection, but the second shot induces a strong immune response that produces all the antibodies you need in order to be protected from severe symptoms of the virus.

Score! 🏈

Tampa Bay Buccaneer fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Rob Gronkowski says he isn't going anywhere.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end told TMZ in an interview that he won't be riding off into the sunset following the team's Super Bowl win and plans on returning next season.

The future Hall of Famer said he had a blast rejoining Tom Brady in Florida and was dead set on returning even before playing in the game.