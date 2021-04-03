What you need to know for Thursday, March 4, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning Tampa Bay! The weekend is right around the corner.

Here are the stories you need to know about this fine Thursday morning.

Who can get the vaccine right now? 💉

As more vaccination sites are being set up all over the Tampa Bay area, it can be confusing to keep track of who is eligible to receive a vaccine.

Rollout strategies differ from state to state; but in Florida, only a select group of people can get the shot at this point.

Here's who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine right now.

Hello, Paramount+ 👋

Say goodbye to CBS All Access and welcome in Paramount+!

The new streaming service launches today with shows from your favorite channels like MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and of course, CBS on 10 Tampa Bay. You can see all the shows that will be on it here.

Paramount+ will have two pricing tiers — $9.99 per month without ads, and $4.99 per month with ads — but the lower-priced option isn't available until June 2021.

Berry exciting! 🍓

Today is the day! It's the time of year to celebrate everything about the strawberry.

From the fresh berries themselves to strawberry shortcake, strawberry jam, strawberry pie, and on and on, the 2021 Florida Strawberry Festival might just be the sweetest event in the Tampa Bay area.

And in the age of the coronavirus pandemic, it's so needed right now. The gates open at 10 a.m. today.