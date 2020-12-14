What you need to know for Monday, Dec. 14, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay!

Preparing for the vaccine 💉

The first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials made their way to distribution sites across the United States on Sunday.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says 179,000 doses are headed to Florida.

Some of the first shipments will wind up at Tampa General Hospital possibly as early as today. It's one of five Florida hospitals chosen because it can properly store the vaccine at the extremely low temperatures needed.

Tens of thousands of doses will go to Pinellas County to treat people living and working at long-term care facilities.

'Stricter measures' 😷

That's what a report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force recommends for Florida to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Those measures include: mask wearing at all times in public, increased physical distancing by reducing capacity or closing indoor spaces at restaurants and bars and limiting gatherings outside of immediate households.

Gov. DeSantis has ruled out further business restrictions or a mask mandate aimed at stopping the virus’ spread.

It's crunch time 📦

The next week or so is the best time to get your holiday packages in the mail.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the pressure on the major U.S. carriers as more people go online to shop and ship. The virus might also have people second-guessing holiday travel plans and choosing to send gifts back home.

Want to make sure they're under the tree before Friday, Dec. 25? The United States Postal Service, FedEx and UPS each have a recommended shipping guide you can find here.

