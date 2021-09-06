What you need to know Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with 10 Tampa Bay!

POLK CITY, Fla. — Good morning, Tampa Bay! It's Labor Day

As you start your day, here are a few things you need to know.

Ex-Marine who killed 4 in Lakeland to appear in court

A former Marine accused of shooting five people, killing four, early Sunday morning in Lakeland will appear Monday in court.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Bryan Riley shot and killed an infant, a 33-year-old woman, a 62-year-old woman and 40-year-old Justice Gleason.

“This man killed four people this morning, tried to kill our deputies and then gave up,” Sheriff Grady Judd said Sunday during a news conference.

Deputies say an 11-year-old girl, who is a student at Lake Gibson Middle School, was found in the house. She'd been shot seven times. She was airlifted to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Judd says Riley was a Marine for four years before being honorably discharged and spending three years in the Reserves. He did tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and was a sharpshooter, according to investigators.

Judd described Riley as a "survivalist" and said his truck had first aid kits.

“He was ready for battle,” Judd said.

Riley is set to appear in court at 9 a.m. Monday.

Free and low-cost counseling for veterans

America's longest war is over. After nearly 20 years in Afghanistan, American troops are on their way home and headed back to their families and friends.

For many service members the transition back to the states — and for some, back to civilian life — can be tough.

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic in Tampa is ready to help returning veterans and their families.

The clinic is able to provide services both in-person and online, the same day veterans need help.

Clinicians have expertise in depression, stress and anxiety, post-traumatic stress, substance misuse, sleep problems, hypervigilance, anger, grief and loss, transitional challenges and relationship and family issues.

Services can be low or no cost to veterans.

For more information, click here.

What's open on Labor Day?

While many places and businesses are closed for Labor Day, most grocery stores like Walmart and Publix will remain open, which is good news if you need some last-minute items for your barbecue.