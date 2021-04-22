What you need to know for Thursday, April 22, 2021

Thank you for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside!

TAMPA, Fla. — Rise and shine! We made it to Thursday!

Let's get your day started with all the stories you need to know about.

Governor DeSantis faces lawsuit over 'anti-riot' law

A social justice group has filed a lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis two days after he signed a bill to create tougher penalties for people who participate in violent protests.

Court records show that the nonprofit group Legacy Entertainment & Arts Foundation filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Orlando federal court.

The "Combating Violence, Disorder, and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act," or HB 1, expands who can be charged as a felon during protests and gives law enforcement broader arresting powers. It also makes it harder for local governing bodies to “defund” the police.

The complaint says the law targets "protected speech under the First Amendment." And, alleges the law was passed in response to protests "against the murders of minorities by the hands of police officers," citing the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Elijah McClain.

You can read the lawsuit here.

Emergency meeting called

The chair of the Hillsborough County school board is calling a special emergency meeting on Friday as the district’s superintendent faces heat for how he’s handling job cuts to balance the budget.

Chairwoman Lynn Gray says she made the call after being presented with “a lot of new information” pertaining to district leadership. But she wouldn’t elaborate until the entire board is able to review the findings together in public.

“It has the potential to be very serious,” she said.

Anger has been building against Superintendent Addison Davis after the district announced roughly 1,000 positions will have to be cut at the end of this school year.

Some parents have gone so far as to call for Davis’ firing while some board members have openly discussed it on social media. A Change.org petition calling for his resignation has been signed by more than 4,000 people.

Let the fair fun begin!

The Florida State Fair is back in town after being postponed two months because of COVID-19.

It will run from April 22 through May 2 at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa. Just search 4800 U.S. Hwy 301 N in your GPS.