What you need to know for Friday, May 7, 2021

Getting creative

In this crazy, hot housing market, realtors are having to get more creative to get business. That can be tricky since, at this point, there are more realtors than homes for sale. 🏠

Tina Newby got into real estate three years ago. To make herself stand out she utilized social media, which became even more important in the last year because of coronavirus.

When it came to showing off the home, she knew most of her clients would always ask about the kitchen first. So she decided to feature it by making a show called 'Realtor Can Cook.'

The video worked! People started watching and reacting. So, she added another program to help people understand the real estate process called 'Tina Talks.'

The big takeaway here for everyone, no matter what business you're in, is that getting a little creative can give you a leg up in an otherwise difficult year.

Reunited 💞

This Tampa Bay area mother-daughter-duo has spent many Mother’s Days together, but this year will certainly be one of the most treasured.

Pam Haigh and Joan Lee Runyon, like many families, were separated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Joan had just moved into her new home at The Fountains at Boca Ciega Bay in St. Petersburg when the pandemic hit.

To keep both parties healthy, Pam and Joan would have to visit through the glass.

Just before Mother's Day this year, the two were about to see each other for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

“You step back, smell the roses, think about things and just hug and love like you’re never going to see them again."

This Mother’s Day weekend, the two plan to toast with mimosas and perhaps take a walk around the corner to Joan’s favorite British pub.

Weekend events

Things are heating up across the Tampa Bay area, and we don’t just mean the temps.☀️

This Sunday is Mother’s Day, so if you haven’t made brunch plans or found a gift for mom, you still have time.