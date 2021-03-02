What you need to know for Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla — Hello and good morning Tampa Bay! We have made it halfway through the workweek.

Let's get started with the top stories of the day.

Forget the lawn chairs 🚗

Traffic near Raymond James Stadium is already picking up ahead of Super Bowl LV. Come game day, it'll be even tougher to get around and almost impossible to find parking.

That's why some neighbors in the area are opening up their lots and even lawns for business.

During a year where a pandemic has slowed their business, the neighborhood has been getting ready for Super Bowl LV for weeks. Bucs flags are out, event parking signs line the streets and people are stopping by to secure their spot.

Play on! 🏈

As the Bucs and Chiefs chase the Lombardi Trophy this Sunday, two teams of female flag football players in Hillsborough County are also getting major recognition from Nike and the NFL.

"When people see that women are out here, striking just as hard as men and fighting just as hard as them, they're always amazed because it's something they've never seen before,” said Isansa Bonga, junior captain for the Alonso High School Women’s Flag Football team.



Bonga is the voice behind a new Nike commercial that features both Robinson and Alonso High in an effort to promote women in flag football.

The teams shot with Nike for 11 hours and received rapid COVID-19 tests beforehand. In addition to the commercial, Alonso and Robinson will get to play at the Super Bowl experience Wednesday, which marks National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

Please welcome to the stage...

Four familiar names have been added to the list of "Jeopardy!" guest hosts in the coming weeks. 📺

"TODAY" host Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta were added to the lineup Tuesday, the show announced.