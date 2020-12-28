What you need to know for Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay and happy Monday!

Let's get you started with the stories you need to know about.

The second stimulus check

More than seven months after Americans started receiving the first coronavirus stimulus checks, President Donald Trump has signed legislation to approve a second round of direct aid payments to Americans.

You can find a breakdown of how much you can expect and when you can expect the check to hit your bank account here.

What else is in the COVID-19 relief bill?

In short: a lot.

The bill signed Sunday had more than 5,000-pages covering government funding, COVID-19 and reams of other unfinished legislation on taxes, education and health care.

You can read some of the highlights here.

Your holiday items recycling guide ♻️

'Tis the season for lots of holiday waste as you get ready to take down the tree, toss out mountains of wrapping paper and finally throw out that string of lights that has a few dead bulbs.

But how should it be disposed of? We're here to help.

To make sure you stay on Santa's nice list next year, here are the best ways to get rid of your holiday waste.

