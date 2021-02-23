What you need to know for Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021

Good morning 10 Tampa Bay! Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with us this Tuesday.

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning Tampa Bay! It's Tuesday.

Let's take a look at the stories you need to know about.

Remembering Deputy Michael Magli🙏

The Tampa Bay area will pay respects to fallen Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Deputy Michael Magli today.

Magli, 30, was killed last Wednesday while trying to deploy "stop sticks" to end a chase with a suspected drunk driver in Tarpon Springs.

Magli began working with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office in 2013. He is survived by his wife, two young children and his parents.

The sheriff's office has created a special web page to honor Magli. For more information and to leave a message for his family, click here.

You can find information about his funeral service here.

Getting the conversation started

Celebrating diversity starts at home.

That's why former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy and current quarterbacks coach for the Buccaneers Clyde Christensen say they're challenging parents to make the topic of race a regular conversation with their kids.

The two have created a guide with All Pro Dad, to help other parents spark conversations at home about celebrating diversity, with topics and questions. For example, a warm-up question on the guide is, “Of all the things that make you different, what is your favorite?”

The pair says they’ve always viewed coaching and the platform of football as much bigger than the game itself and believe there’s no better teacher for a child than parents. They hope moms and dads will take the guide and run with it, and create change in their own homes.

Special ingredient? 🐍

A key ingredient to helping vaccinate more Americans against COVID-19 lies deep within the Florida Everglades, according to experts.

The source? Invasive Burmese pythons.

Yes, you read that right.

Daryl Thompson, Director of Scientific Initiatives at Global Research and Discovery Group Sciences, says the species that has caused devastation to Florida's native wildlife and environment carries an oil called squalene.