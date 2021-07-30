What you need to know for Friday, July 30, 2021

Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside!

TAMPA, Fla. — TGIF Tampa Bay! We made it to the end of the workweek.

Can you be legally required to have a COVID vaccine in Florida?💉

Local leaders are asking for more people to get vaccinated, but some question if it can be legally required.

In Florida, Attorney Charles Gallagher of Gallagher & Associates Law Firm said companies can require employers to be vaccinated. State and federal employees can be required to be vaccinated as well.

Here's the catch: employers can't ask for documentation for proof of vaccination. This is because of an executive order signed by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Gallagher said companies can also require their employees to be tested daily for COVID if they are not vaccinated. Other options companies could consider would be to allow an employee to work from home.

Save big for back-to-school 📚

Summer is coming to an end and that means the start of the next school year is right around the corner.

So now is the time to stock up on those school supplies!

One way to save is Florida's back-to-school tax holiday, which starts tomorrow. Once the holiday is in full swing, many back-to-school items will be exempt from sales tax. You can find a list of what those items are here.

We also spoke with the VP and managing editor of Brad's Deals, a website that shows you the best savings from thousands of stores, to get other tips for keeping your wallet happy.

How much is an Olympic gold medal worth? 🥇

...A lot less than you might think.

While winning an Olympic gold medal can be priceless for athletes competing on the world's biggest stage, the medal's actual cost might surprise you.

That's because the 556-gram medal isn't entirely made of gold and hasn't been for more than a century.

Turns out only six grams are comprised of gold plating with the rest being made up of pure silver, meaning about only one percent of the medal is actually made up of the material it is named after.

As of July 29, gold was priced at $1,831 per ounce and silver was priced at $25.78 per ounce, according to Markets Insider and Monex.com. Under that calculation, an Olympic gold medal is approximately worth a whopping $810.