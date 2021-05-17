What you need to know for Monday, May 17, 2021

Thanks for waking up on the Brightside!

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning Tampa Bay and happy Monday!

Tax refund deadline

The deadline to file your 2020 income taxes with the Internal Revenue Service is today.

The IRS delayed the deadline from April 15 to May 17 to allow for more breathing room for taxpayers and the IRS alike to cope with changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. If taxpayers are unable to file their taxes by Monday, they can request an extension until October 15.

Here is everything you need to know about today's deadline.

Go Bolts! ⚡

What a game.

Brayden Point scored two late goals, including the game-winner with 1:14 left in the third period, to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Florida Panthers 5-4 to take Game 1 of their Round 1 playoff series.

The 9,646 fans inside the BB&T Center in Sunrise witnessed the first-ever playoff series between the two in-state rivals. And, the game lived up to its hype. It was fast, physical, included many fights and four game-tying goals.

There were two fights not even four minutes into the game.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday in Sunrise.

Nothing to see here, just Brayden Point scoring more playoff game-winners pic.twitter.com/7ubMLhlRqi — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) May 17, 2021

Summer camp safety 😷

School is almost out for the summer -- to the joy of many students, but it's causing a little bit of panic for some parents as they scramble to pull together plans for the summer.

With COVID-19 vaccines widely available across the state, and now for children as young as 12 years old, many parents are considering putting their students back into in-person learning experiences at summer camps across the Tampa Bay area.

This comes after more than a year of virtual learning for thousands of kids, so you may be wondering: What kind of safety measures are in place this summer at camps?