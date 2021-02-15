What you need to know for Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay!

A boost for business

We saw the changes Super Bowl LV made in response to the coronavirus pandemic: required masks, enforced social distancing and limiting attendance to the game.

Other changes they made were helping turn around business for local entrepreneurs that had been hit hard by COVID-19.

The Super Bowl Business Connect Program partnered with 200 local vendors, ranging from cleaning companies to caterers to security firms.

Event-reliant businesses struggled during COVID-19 to secure their normal contracts because big events just weren't happening, but working the events leading up to and after the Super Bowl provided a huge boost in revenue that allowed some businesses to re-hire people they had laid off.

As COVID-19 vaccine shipments continue to arrive in Florida, the state is expanding distribution efforts to reach more people.

Right now, the only people eligible to receive the vaccine in Florida are healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and people age 65 and older.

If you fall into one of these categories, here's where you can book an appointment.

This week on 10 Tampa Bay, we're going to be talking about heart health.

Cardiovascular disease is the nation’s number one killer, but doctors say it doesn't have to be that way.

Eating right and getting moving can make a huge difference when it comes to heart health.