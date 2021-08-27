What you need to know Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with 10 Tampa Bay!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Good morning, Tampa Bay! We made it to Friday! As you start your day on the Brightside, here are a few things you need to know.

Evictions allowed to resume during pandemic

The Supreme Court is allowing evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Roughly 3.5 million people in the United States said they face eviction in the next two months, according to Census Bureau data from early August.

The court said in an unsigned opinion Thursday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reimposed the moratorium Aug. 3, lacked the authority to do so under federal law without explicit congressional authorization. The justices rejected the administration's arguments in support of the CDC's authority.

The three liberal justices dissented. Justice Stephen Breyer, writing for the three, pointed to the increase in COVID-19 caused by the delta variant as one of the reasons the court should have left the moratorium in place.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration was “disappointed” by the decision and said President Joe Biden “is once again calling on all entities that can prevent evictions — from cities and states to local courts, landlords, Cabinet Agencies — to urgently act to prevent evictions.”

At least 13 US troops killed in Kabul bombings

Evacuation flights from Afghanistan resumed with new urgency on Friday, a day after two suicide bombings targeted the thousands of desperate people fleeing the Taliban takeover and killed more than 100.

The U.S. says further attempted attacks are expected ahead of the Tuesday deadline for foreign troops to leave, ending America’s longest war.

Thursday’s bombings near Kabul’s international airport killed at least 95 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said, in the deadliest day for U.S. forces in Afghanistan since August 2011.

Majority of Floridians support school mask mandates

As the school mask mandate debate continues, with a judge expected to rule Friday in a court hearing concerning a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on mask mandates in schools, a new poll shows most Floridians are in favor of the mandates.

The poll, conducted by Quinnipiac University, found 60 percent of people in Florida are in favor of schools requiring masks for students and staff.

When it comes to the governor's threats to withhold funding from schools that implement mask mandates, 69 percent of people in Florida say it's a bad idea.

On Friday, a judge is expected to make a decision on a lawsuit filed by several Tampa Bay-area attorneys and parents against Gov. Ron DeSantis' school mask mandate ban.