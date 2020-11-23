What you need to know for Monday, Nov. 23, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! Thanks for starting your week with us on Brightside.

Think about the times in your life you were desperate for help. Where did you turn? A customer service representative or a politician? Doubtful.

How about a friend, neighbor, or even the stranger who stopped to offer a hand when you needed it most?

Turns out relying on each other- the regular men and women around you-might be the answer to getting your unemployment benefits in the state of Florida.

Here's how Vanessa Brito, a Miami-based community activist with a background in Florida politics, started helping Floridians with their unemployment issues.

Where are the children going?

7,000: That's about how many students didn't return for the start of public school this year in Hillsborough County.

It was an unprecedented drop in enrollment – one that came as Florida continued to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

CBS News' 60 Minutes sat down with Laura Tucker, one of Hillsborough County Public Schools' 235 social workers. This year, they're not just checking on kids; many are actively working to find them.

To date, Tucker and her co-workers have managed to locate most of the children. About 700 are still unaccounted for – just days before Thanksgiving.

So, the search continues.

#ICYMI 🐊

It's a video you have to see to believe.

It shows a Florida man jump into a pond and wrestle an alligator to save his puppy.

Richard Wilbanks told WINK News when an alligator grabbed his dog his instincts and adrenaline kicked in. He ran into the pond in his backyard and rescued his Cavalier King Charles spaniel puppy Gunner from the alligator.

CNN said Wilbanks told them holding the alligator once he got it wasn't the hard part, it was prying open its jaws.