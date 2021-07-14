What you need to know for Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside.

Demonstrators in Tampa march in solidarity with Cuban people

Protests in Cuba are spilling into the streets around the Tampa Bay area.

Demonstrators in support of the Cuban people marched along major roadways in Tampa and, at one point, attempted to get onto Interstate 275.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was injured while interacting with the crowd, according to the Tampa Police Department. Three people were arrested, with two charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.

For the past few days, demonstrators have taken to the streets in support of those risking far more — demanding freedom. Tampa has deep ties to Cuba and a long history dating back to the original cigar factories and families that came here to escape communism.

The protests in the Tampa Bay area join those in Orlando, Miami and elsewhere since the weekend. According to The Associated Press, many people took to the streets in Cuba to protest food shortages, high prices and substandard health conditions.

Red tide and your health 😷

Red tide is affecting many of the Tampa Bay area's beautiful waterways, causing dead sea life to wash ashore. Aside from being incredibly foul-smelling, the algal blooms can have negative impacts on your health while you're around them.

Red tide is a harmful algal bloom, or HAB, that is created when plants in the sea grow out of control and cause harmful toxins. Those toxins can have negative impacts on people, marine mammals, birds, fish and shellfish.

The Florida Department of Health says most people can swim in red tide waters but note that it can be uncomfortable and irritating for some. Plus, you know the saying, "just because you can, doesn't mean you should."

High levels of bacteria can cause itchy skin and increase the risk of urinary tract infections. Dr. Michael Alvarez, a pulmonologist and critical care physician at BayCare, says you probably shouldn't swim in red tide waters and should avoid areas with high concentrations of it.

You can find answers to some of the most asked red tide questions here.

The map below, made by the Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System (GCOOS) shows a daily forecast for respiratory issues caused by red tide. You can also see the map here.

Call us the (shark) Mythbusters 🦈

It’s Shark Week. As we celebrate and learn about sharks, let’s also put a stop to some of those shark myths and rumors.

We asked Dr. David Shiffman, a shark biologist, about the three most common myths he keeps hearing:

Sharks are killing machines Sharks aren't afraid of dolphins Many sharks near the shore are small

What he has to say about the misunderstood sea creatures may surprise you.

Dr. Shiffman also makes a point that heatstroke and rip currents are more dangerous to people than sharks at the beach.

If you do see a shark while you're in the water and feel uncomfortable, he says just slowly and calmly get out of the water. But he adds, if you've been in the ocean, there has probably been a shark near you, you never knew it, and it didn't bother you.