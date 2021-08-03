What you need to know for Monday, March 8, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay! Happy Monday.

Who gets a third stimulus check?

The Senate narrowly approved the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Saturday, moving millions of Americans one step closer to receiving a third round of stimulus checks. 🤑

The legislation provides a third stimulus check that amounts to $1,400 for a single taxpayer, or $2,800 for a married couple that files jointly, plus $1,400 per dependent.

In both the Senate and House plans, individuals earning up to $75,000 would get the full amount, as would married couples with incomes up to $150,000, and heads of households with incomes up to $112,500.

The key difference is the legislation the Senate passed phases out the $1,400 stimulus checks at a faster rate for those with incomes above the initial levels.

🎵 Vacation, all I ever wanted. Vacation, had to get away🎵

We could all use a little getaway right about now.

And a travel expert says that's exactly what people are planning to do during the pandemic, but with some restrictions. Travel expert Melissa Dohmen says in most cases people will be easing back into it by sticking close to home and mostly to familiar destinations.

It's called a "toe-dip trip" and it gives people a chance to rebuild their confidence and get back into traveling at their own pace.

#ICYMI 👑

Did you catch Harry and Meghan's first interview since parting ways with the royal family last night?? The two spilled the tea, so to say, to Oprah Winfrey during a two-hour special on CBS.

During the hotly anticipated pre-recorded interview between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle discussed her concerns for her son's safety and how her treatment within the royal family caused her to have suicidal thoughts.

More clips from the interview are set to air on CBS This Morning and you can watch that here on 10 Tampa Bay.