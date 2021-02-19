What you need to know for Friday, Feb. 19, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay we made it to Friday!

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning Tampa Bay! We made it to Friday!

'The decline is real'

While scientists continue looking at the COVID-19 data from across the country and the state, the numbers are clear: cases and hospitalizations are dropping.

"I believe the decline is absolutely real," Dr. Thomas Unnasch with USF Public Health said.

These are the reasons medical experts say the number of cases could be going down.

It's that time of year again!

There are four words in the English language long-adored by baseball fans around the country: Pitchers and catchers report.

And this week, that's exactly what's happening across Major League Baseball.

And although discussing the start of spring training is routine for baseball fans, one thing continues to stand out that makes this year, like last year, anything but normal: The COVID-19 pandemic.

As the virus continues its spread, we’re all left wondering when life will return to normal, allowing us to go to the ballpark to enjoy a game worry-free?

That’s why we’ve compiled a map of all of Florida’s spring training teams with what their plans are for allowing fans back in the stands. Click on the baseballs on the map for more information about your favorite team.

Get ready for sunshine!

Don’t be deceived by the warm and dry start to the day. 👀

A cold front is on its way with showers and cooler temperatures coming with it. Temperatures will be in the mid-upper 70s through midday when the front arrives and cools temperatures down to the mid-low 60s through the afternoon.

A few showers will develop ahead of the front, but more scattered showers will trail behind the front with the cooler air for the afternoon. The rain will taper off this evening as skies gradually clear and temperatures drop. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 40s.