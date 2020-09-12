What you need to know for Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay!

Treating COVID-19 at home 🤒

We're nearing the two-week mark from Thanksgiving when millions of Americans decided to travel despite warnings from the Centers for Disease Control.

People can show symptoms anywhere from about four to 14 days after exposure to COVID-19, so some may start feeling sick this week after exposure during their travel and gatherings.

Most people who show symptoms of COVID-19 won't need to go to the hospital.

Bundle up! 🥶

Many inland locations will start the day in the 30s - a few spots may even see frost on the ground.

After sunrise, any frost will melt quickly as temperatures begin to rise. Our Wednesday will feature plenty of sun with a little more afternoon warmth than what we had yesterday.

That said, high temperatures this afternoon are in the middle 60s-- which is still about seven degrees cooler than normal. The warm-up will continue through the second half of the week with highs in the middle 70s on Thursday and Friday.

You could call it time travel ✈️

Ladies and gentlemen, please fasten your seatbelts as we prepare to take a trip through history.

In 1914, the city of St. Petersburg became the birthplace of the world’s first scheduled airline route: Pilot Tony Jannus flew the mayor of St. Petersburg to Tampa.

Now, a local artist is commemorating that historic flight with an exhibit at the St. Pete Pier.

The airline had two daily, scheduled roundtrips across the bay. At the time, a one-way ticket cost just $5.

By the way, Mayor Abram Pheil paid $400 at a charity auction for that first flight -- that’s just over $10,000 in today’s money.