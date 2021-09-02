Good morning Tampa Bay!

'This is scary stuff'

A hacker gained access to Oldsmar's water treatment plant, bumping the sodium hydroxide in the water to a "dangerous" level, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.

In a press conference Monday, Gualtieri said his deputies, along with the FBI and U.S. Secret Service, are investigating the breach as it is unclear if it came from within the U.S. or from a foreign actor.

While the identity of the accused hacker is not yet known, Gualtieri says his team has been working through the weekend on some leads.

How to watch 'The Equalizer' 📺

About Sunday night...

Following Super Bowl LV, a reboot of the classic television series "The Equalizer" was supposed to air on CBS. But, Champa Bay couldn't let the celebration end too soon, so the new series' debut has been pushed back.

The show is also streaming online, and you can watch now.

After a very early morning premier this morning, an encore of the premiere will also air on CBS next Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 9 p.m.

It's foggy out there!

Very dense fog developed overnight and will hang around through the first part of the morning.

In some places, the visibility may drop to less than a quarter of a mile due to the dense fog.

Gradually, the fog will clear and give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon as temperatures return to the upper 70s and low 80s.



