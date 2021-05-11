What you need to know for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Rise and shine Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning Tampa Bay! It's going to be another gorgeous day in the Sunshine State.

Children can now get a COVID-19 vaccine 💉

News that the Food and Drug Administration plans to give Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization to help vaccinate children ages 12-15 was welcome news among pharmacists who say this could help the area chart a path toward herd immunity, especially as some communities remain vaccine-hesitant.

However, not all parents are jumping in line to get their kids a jab in the arm.

A recent poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows just 29 percent of parents surveyed plan to get their kids vaccinated right away. Another 32 percent plan to wait a while, 15 percent say they'll only do it if a school requires it and 19 percent say they won't get them vaccinated at all.

Doctors say that could backfire. They say an outbreak at a school could lead to students having to quarantine. Then that will lead to some parents needing to work from home or take off work completely to care for them.

Getting creative

While Florida’s economy gets back on track, businesses are working to keep up with demand.

Some places are trying to get workers in the door by offering a sign-on bonus. Others are taking a less conventional route-- like offering Dogecoin. 💰

While businesses struggle to get new staff in, Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging people to find a job, saying Floridians have until the end of the month to continue to file for unemployment benefits without submitting proof they’re looking for a new job.

How to bounce back financially after the pandemic

More than 20 million people have lost work because of the coronavirus, meaning many are struggling to rebound financially as things begin to transition back to the way they were before COVID-19.