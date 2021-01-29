What you need to know for Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay and happy Friday!

It starts tonight!

We’re nearing the goal line for Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium, and in the days leading up to the spectacle, downtown Tampa is transforming into a one-of-a-kind NFL theme park geared toward people of all ages.

The Super Bowl Experience is open to those who were lucky enough to snag a ticket reservation on Friday before they sold out. It will be open through the weekend before closing on Monday and Tuesday. It will reopen for the rest of the week leading up to Super Bowl Sunday.

Just a short walk away at Curtis Hixon Park, fans will get to take in live performances, snap only the most Instagram-worthy selfies at designated photo-op displays, and enjoy an adult beverage at one of the beer or cocktail tents.

Here's a win already!

Long after the big game is won (by the Bucs, fingers crossed) and the Lombardi Trophy is presented, Super Bowl LV will continue to have an impact on the Tampa Bay community with the Forever 55 Legacy Program.

With an international platform, it's a chance for the NFL to connect with causes and issues in our community and early childhood education is one of those causes.

The Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County is a nonprofit program focusing on early child care and education as the foundation of a successful future. After a difficult 2020, it is thrilled with this recognition from the Tampa Bay Super Bowl Host Committee.

Chilly start to the weekend

It’s a cold start out there with temperatures ranging from the mid-40s across Tampa Bay to the mid-30s across the Nature Coast.

Temperatures will gradually warm up this morning, thanks to mostly sunny skies and a little less wind than Thursday. Temperatures this afternoon, however, will still be a little cooler than normal with highs in the middle 60s.