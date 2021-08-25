What you need to know Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with 10 Tampa Bay!

Health insurance surcharge for being unvaccinated?

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, now known as Comirnaty, was greenlighted by the FDA for full use in the U.S. The approval is paving the way for vaccine mandates.

As businesses weigh whether or not to mandate the vaccine, some employers are exploring the possibility of charging more money for health insurance if you're not vaccinated.

An expert says the reasoning behind charging unvaccinated employees a premium is to protect the workforce.

Employers hope that charging a fee for remaining unvaccinated will encourage more people to get the shot, reducing the risk of serious symptoms from the virus and some transmission.

You may be wondering, are companies allowed to do this? An expert says extra surcharges for risky health decisions aren't new and they are actually legal.

The results are in...

They'll see you in November: 10 Tampa Bay projects Robert Blackmon and Ken Welch will advance to the general election, vying to become St. Petersburg's next mayor.

Neither Welch, a former Pinellas County commissioner, nor Blackmon, a city council member, received more than 50 percent of the vote during Tuesday's primary election to replace term-limited Mayor Rick Kriseman.

Of the 55,000 ballots cast for this race, almost 80 percent voted by mail. That's higher than what we saw in 2017, even with lower overall turnout.

Outgoing Mayor Rick Krisemen congratulated both Welch and Blackmon on Twitter. He also encouraged all voters in St. Petersburg to remain engaged leading up to the general election.

VERIFY: No, data on this CDC site does not prove thousands have died from COVID-19 vaccines

Following the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, social media lit up with posts questioning the decision with claims that thousands of people have died because of the vaccine.

The posts cite reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a database managed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“How the hell can the FDA ‘approve’ the Pfizer COVID vaxx when they are blatantly aware of the VAERS data,” reads one tweet with a chart purporting to show more than 10,000 deaths in the U.S. caused by the vaccine.

10 Tampa Bay's Josh Sidorowicz took the claims to experts to verify the claims.