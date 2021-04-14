What you need to know for Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Thank you for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside!

TAMPA, Fla — Rise and shine! We made it to Wednesday.

What now?

So, you're one of the more than 6.8 million people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Now that the U.S. has recommended a "pause" in the use of the single-dose shot because of reports of extremely rare but potentially dangerous blood clots, you might be wondering what you should do.

Johns Hopkins Medicine says if you received the shot more than a month ago, then the risk of experiencing these blood clots is very, very low. However, if you've received the vaccine in the last three weeks and are experiencing headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath, doctors say you should contact your health care provider.

Just how rare are the potential blood clots?

All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48. One person died, and all of the cases remain under investigation.

Tracking the polluted water

Where the wastewater discharged from Piney Point into Tampa Bay will go and how long it will take to disperse are questions Bob Weisberg is trying to answer.

The University of South Florida College of Marine Science professor, with his team in the Ocean Circulation Group, are developing forecast models to predict the polluted water’s movement. The models are based on tides, winds and river inflows.

More than 200 million gallons of untreated, nutrient-rich wastewater from a leaking reservoir at the site of the former Piney Point phosphate plant were discharged into the bay to avoid what officials said could’ve been a catastrophic collapse.

Where will wastewater discharged from #PineyPoint into Tampa Bay go & how long will it take to get there?@USFCMS Prof. Bob Weisberg & team are creating forecast models to figure that out to help researchers determine environmental impacts. https://t.co/n8VQrrETFP @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/q9JQR0MyuN — Josh Sidorowicz WTSP (@JoshWTSP) April 14, 2021

Getting cruise ships back on the water

Florida Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio have introduced a piece of legislation that would revoke the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's current no-sail order and introduce a new set of safety protocols to allow cruises to once again set sail. 🚢

The Careful Resumption Under Improved Safety Enhancements, or CRUISE Act, requires that the CDC revoke its no sail order by July 4th and provide cruise lines with recommendations for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 onboard ships. It would also establish a "working group" to develop those new recommendations.