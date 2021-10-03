What you need to know for Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning Tampa Bay! Happy hump-day!

Thank you for waking up with us on Brightside.

Could today be the day? 💸

The House could vote on the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which includes a third round of stimulus checks today.

Democrats and President Biden want to have the COVID-19 relief plan approved by Sunday, March 14. That's when extra unemployment assistance and other pandemic aid expires. As things stand on now, it appears Democrats should make that March 14 deadline.

If the IRS is able to keep with previous timelines, Americans could start receiving stimulus checks from late March to early April. For example, if the stimulus package is signed into law by March 14, based on previous relief plans, the first direct deposits could go out the week of March 22.

Honoring a hero 🙏

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan delivered an emotional message Tuesday when he said one of his officers veered into a wrong-way driver on I-275.

The crash killed both Officer Jesse Madsen and the other driver, 25-year-old Joshua Montague of Colorado.

Dugan said Officer Madsen died trying to protect others. Officer Madsen is the 32nd Tampa Police Officer to die in the line of duty and the third Tampa Bay area law enforcement officer to die in a line of duty crash this year.

He leaves behind a wife and three kids.

If you want to help Officer Madsen's family, a donation fund has been set up by Rise Tampa. Find out how to donate here.

Taking your COVID-19 questions to an expert 😷

Every week we take your questions about the coronavirus to USF Health virologist Dr. Michael Teng, Ph.D.

This week we asked him about in-person classes this fall, getting younger teachers vaccinated and what to keep in mind with spring break bringing visitors to Tampa Bay.