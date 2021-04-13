What you need to know for Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Thank you for starting your Tuesday with 10 Tampa Bay!

'We need to rescue this girl'

An Amber Alert has been issued for a young girl who law enforcement officers say could be traveling with a man to Georgia.

Montana Breseman, 11, last was seen leaving the 7-Eleven near River Ridge Middle School on Town Center Road in New Port Richey, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. She goes by the name "Jordan," deputies said.

The sheriff's office says she could be with an unknown man, between 18 and 19 years of age, with sandy blonde hair. The two could be heading to Georgia, the FDLE said.

Speaking to reporters, Sheriff Chris Nocco said because of the unknown man's age, the incident could be an act of human trafficking.

Anyone with information about Breseman's whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102 or dial 911.

A visit from the governor

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday at the Piney Point site in Manatee County, his office announced.

DeSantis last spoke with the media at the site more than a week ago, detailing efforts crews were making to pump wastewater out of one of the gypsum stacks that had been breached.

It is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Did you see it?? 🌠

People all across the state report seeing a fireball in the sky last night.

The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay says it got reports of people seeing what could have been a meteor. NWS Tampa Bay even tweeted a satellite image from GOES-16 that appears to show the possible space rock as it burned up off the coast of the Sunshine State.

The American Meteor Society says it got 189 reports of the fireball over Florida. You can see a map of where people were seeing it here.