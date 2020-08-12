What you need to know for Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! Thanks for starting your morning on the Brightside.

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning Tampa Bay!

Let's get the day started with the stories you need to know about.

Boil water notice for parts of Hillsborough County

A water main break late Monday afternoon has all of Tampa and parts of Hillsborough County under a precautionary boil water notice.

The notice includes the city of Tampa, Eastlake, Fairview, Herschel Heights, Pebble Creek, Palm River and Seaboard.

Tampa officials said a third-party company performing work Monday afternoon hit a transmission main coming from the David L. Tippin Water Treatment Facility.

"Although it is unlikely there is any contamination in the system, the notice means customers are advised, as a precautionary measure, to boil tap water for cooking and drinking," Hillsborough County said in a notice.

Can I be forced to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

As the U.S. gets closer to an approved coronavirus vaccine and prepares for distribution, there are still lingering questions.

One such question is -- Can my employer make me get a COVID-19 vaccine?

When a vaccine becomes available, some employers may want to consider implementing a policy where employees must get the vaccine to protect the health and safety of staff, but lawyers say it may be unlikely to actually happen.

One lawyer 10 Tampa Bay spoke to says people can always request exemptions based on medical reasons and religious reasons, so an employer can't force every employee to get vaccinated.

So the bottom line is yes, your employer could require a COVID-19 vaccine but they likely won't because of all of the issues that could stem from a hard requirement.

Florida restaurants continue to struggle during pandemic

Since the pandemic began, more than 110,000 restaurants have permanently shut their doors.

Here in the Tampa Bay area, local eateries hope the RESTAURANTS Act will prevent them from suffering a similar fate.

The RESTAURANTS Act is a $120 billion bill that would help restaurants with less than 20 locations cover costs including rent, mortgages, payroll, and other necessities.