What you need to know Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

Remembering Gabby Petito

On Sunday, family, friends and community members gathered in New York to honor the life of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

"She was always a pretty happy girl," her father said during the memorial service. Her father said Gabby has inspired many to live their lives on their terms.

On Sept. 19, the FBI said they found human remains that matched Gabby's description. On Sept. 21, the FBI confirmed they found her body.

Medical examiners initially ruled her death a homicide.

Here in Florida, crews are continuing to search for Brian Laundrie, who is a person of interest in this case, since he went on a hike at Sarasota County's Carlton Reserve last week and never returned, according to his family.

Blue alert issued for man suspected of killing Florida deputy

Nassau County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Moyers died Sunday after he was shot Friday.

The sheriff's office said Sunday his family was working to find recipients for his organs.

A blue alert for his suspected killer, Patrick McDowell, is active. Authorities say he is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you should not approach him, FDLE says.

There is currently a $50,500 reward for information that leads to McDowell's arrest.

Masks now optional in Sarasota County schools

Starting today, masks in Sarasota County schools are now optional.

School district leaders say the decision to suspend the temporary mask mandate is due to the latest COVID-19 community spread percentage.

"We strongly encourage everyone to continue to wear a face mask when indoors to help keep the positivity rate below 8 percent," Sarasota Schools said.

The optional face mask policy will remain in effect until Nov. 23. However, the mandatory mask mandate will reactivate if the COVID-19 percent positivity rate rises above 10 percent.

Still waiting for your child tax credit?

If you're still waiting for September's child tax credit payment or wondering why the amount is less this month, you're not alone.

The IRS says a "technical issue" prevented some eligible Americans from getting the Sept. 15 advance child tax credit payment on time. But, those payments should be arriving soon, the agency said.

The delay affected fewer than two percent of eligible families, the IRS said.