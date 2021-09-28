What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

Thank you for waking up on the Brightside with 10 Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning, Tampa Bay! It's Tuesday, Sept. 28. As you start your day on the Brightside, here are a few things you need to know.

COVID-19 booster: What you need to know

Before you get in line for Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot, make sure you're eligible per CDC guidelines.

The shot is available for people ages 65 and older, anyone 18 and older with underlying medical conditions, and those who are at high risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of where they live or work.

People who are eligible can get the third dose of Pfizer's vaccine at least six months after a second dose.

Another key to getting the shot is you can only get it if you're fully vaccinated with Pfizer's two-dose vaccine.

Gabby Petito's family to speak in New York

Gabby Petito's family is set to hold a press conference Tuesday, according to their attorney.

Richard Stafford says the event will happen at 1 p.m. at his law office in New York.

It is unclear at this time what the 22-year-old's family will discuss or who specifically will be talking.

Make your voice heard

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

The civic holiday is celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of September.

Nearly 4.5 million voters have registered to vote on the holiday since it was first observed in 2012.