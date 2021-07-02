What you need to know for Friday, July 2, 2021

Thanks for waking up this Friday with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside.

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning, Tampa Bay! Friday is here.

All eyes on Tropical Storm Elsa

At its 5 a.m. Friday update, the National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Elsa had gained some strength. 🌀

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. It is about 70 miles east-southeast of Barbados. It's moving west-northwest at 28 mph.

Models vary on how much this system develops as it tracks across the Caribbean. Some forecast models strengthen the system and track it toward Hispaniola and Cuba, then through the Gulf of Mexico where a Florida landfall is possible.

Other models take it farther west, while some take it into the Atlantic.

The NHC has increased the expected winds to 70 mph by tomorrow, which is near hurricane strength. Winds are then expected to weaken again as it crosses Cuba to near 65 mph.

As far as potential Tampa Bay impacts, it's just too early as the track and intensity of Elsa is still uncertain, but models continue to keep Tampa Bay in the cone of uncertainty.

It's Game (3) time! ⚡

The Tampa Bay Lightning are hard to beat when they score first this postseason.

The Lightning upped their record to 14-2 when scoring the opening goal, and have yet to trail in taking a 2-0 lead over the Montréal Canadiens in their Stanley Cup Final series.

While game one was complete domination, the Lightning players will admit Montréal was probably the better team in Game 2.

The Bolts will now head across the border and return to the bubble-like environment they have dealt with for most of the year.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. from Montréal. The Lightning have never lost a series when leading 2-0. Also, teams leading 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Finals win 90 percent of the time.

With a win Friday, the Lightning would be one game away from sweeping the Canadiens and winning their second consecutive Stanley Cup.

Just for a little encouragement, we thought we'd share a #FlashbackFriday photo of last year's win.

How to celebrate Independence Day around Tampa Bay

Let freedom ring, Tampa Bay! Independence Day (also known as The Fourth of July) is a federal holiday celebrating the signing and adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, which marked the political separation of the 13 North American colonies from Great Britain.

And, what better way to celebrate our great nation here in Florida than with parades, BBQs, baseball, time with friends and family, and of course fireworks!? There’s so much happening this Fourth around Tampa Bay, so choose from any of these area events.