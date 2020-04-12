What you need to know for Friday, Dec. 4, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! Thanks for starting your morning on the Brightside.

Special delivery 📮

With so many people shopping and ordering gifts online this year--keeping it a surprise for the holidays is a little tricky.

Here are ways to keep your gifts a secret until you can wrap them:

Have it delivered to a P.O. box. Many local law enforcement offices are accepting deliveries to make sure they are kept safe from thieves who might be tempted to take them off your porch. If you're working in an office, have the packages delivered there. Work with a friend or neighbor who will accept and hold your packages for you.

Plus, 10 Tampa Bay's Jenny Dean talked to an Amazon spokesperson on what the company is doing to help keep the holidays spoiler-free.

It's National Cookie Day 🍪

Mark your calendars because today is National Cookie Day!

We're celebrating by sharing some of our favorite recipes here.

We also asked you on Twitter what your favorite kind of cookie is, and it's not too late to cast your vote!

DECEMBER 4 IS #NationalCookieDay

Your live Christmas tree guide 🎄

There are so many things to love about a real Christmas tree; the smell, the experience of picking it out and so much more.

With Christmas still three weeks away, we put together tips on how to keep that live tree luscious and smelling pine fresh through the holiday season!