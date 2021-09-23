What you need to know Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with 10 Tampa Bay!

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Good morning, Tampa Bay. It's Thursday — we're closing in on the weekend. As you start your day on the Brightside, here are a few things you need to know.

New tool added to search for Brian Laundrie

While the ground search for Gabby Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, was put on hold Wednesday night, there are still eyes in the sky.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay that they are flying overnight, using thermal imaging in hopes of spotting any sign of Laundrie.

First put into use 40 years ago, FLIR as it’s known, has since become a game-changer for law enforcement when it comes to searching for missing people, or even individuals looking to avoid arrest.

The technology could be crucial in this week’s search for Brian Laundrie in the rugged Carlton Reserve terrain.

But what remains unclear is if Brian Laundrie is simply lost or doesn't want to be found. If he’s hiding, the infrared technology still has a unique advantage.

Former Marine formally charged in Lakeland family massacre

A former Marine is officially charged for the killings of a Lakeland family and their family dog, and for "torturing" and trying to kill an 11-year-old girl.

Bryan Riley faces numerous charges, including four counts of first-degree murder.

Other charges Riley faces include attempted murder, kidnapping, arson, burglary and animal cruelty for killing the family dog.

The 33-year-old former Marine could ultimately face the death penalty or life in prison if convicted of the killings.

Riley has not entered a plea. Prosecutors have not announced a decision on whether they will seek the death penalty.

Students exposed to COVID can stay in class if asymptomatic

Just one day after being appointed as Florida's new surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo has rewritten the state's COVID-19 rules in schools, giving parents more of a say over masks and quarantine measures.

The new rules allow schools to adopt mask requirements for students but give parents "sole discretion" over whether or not they want their children to wear them, a more relaxed stance than Gov. Ron DeSantis' all-out ban on mask mandates. The state is currently locked in a court battle over its ban on masks after several school districts defied the governor's orders.

However, Dr. Ladapo's emergency order did not stop at masks. He also gave parents the choice to send their children to in-person classes after being exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19 so long as they don't show symptoms.