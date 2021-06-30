What you need to know for Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla. —

Game time 🏒

The Bolts' quest for another Stanley Cup championship continues.

The Lighting will hit the ice for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight at 8 in Tampa.

The Bolts came out on top for Game 1 and won 5-1 against the Montreal Canadiens.

From where to score swag to answering the most asked questions, 10 Tampa Bay has everything you need to know about the Lightning and the Stanley Cup Final.

Before you set off your fireworks...

Sorry to rain on your parade or at-home fireworks plans, but unless you have a permit you're not allowed to set off most fireworks toward the sky in Pinellas County this upcoming Fourth of July holiday. 🎆

That may come as a surprise to those who've seen packs of fireworks for sale at retail stores in St. Petersburg, Clearwater and elsewhere. It also seems to run counter to a Florida law signed last year by Gov. Ron DeSantis allowing for the use of fireworks during three holidays.

But the law makes mention it does not "supersede any local government regulations relating to the use of fireworks" -- like Pinellas County or elsewhere. A homeowner's association also can ban fireworks within a legally executed covenant, but a board of directors cannot merely pass a fireworks ban.

Safety checks

The search for survivors in South Florida's condominium collapse continues, with rescuers still working shifts around the clock.

The tragedy in Surfside is prompting safety concerns for people who live in similar waterfront properties, wondering if the same could happen to their homes. Investigators will work on figuring out the cause after efforts shift away from rescue, examining foundations, groundwater, column supports and corrosion for evidence of why the collapse happened.

Surfside's building collapse is working as a call to action for many property management teams, prompting inspections before major visible concerns are reported. Engineers support that move.

We've pulled together some links so you can either request inspections or request recent reports from your property.