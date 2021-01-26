What you need to know for Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay! Happy Tuesday.

Everything you need to know about the Super Bowl Experience

As the Bucs prepare to make history at Super Bowl LV, fans have the chance to represent their team at SBX - the Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe's.

The Super Bowl Experience is the NFL's interactive football theme park touching down on the Tampa Riverwalk in the days leading up to the big game.

It opens on Jan. 29. And, for the first time ever, it's free.

From parking to scoring tickets and everything in between, here's what you need to know.

How cool?! ✈️

Just when we thought we couldn't be more excited about Super Bowl LV, the U.S. Air Force said it will conduct a first-of-its-kind trifecta flyover during the National Anthem.

Three different Air Force Global Strike Command bombers will fly together above Raymond James Stadium. They'll include a B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, a B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, and a B-52 Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota.

The military said the planes will take off from their respective bases, join together to fly above Tampa, and then return back to their facilities.

You can make a difference 💉

January is just about over, but there's still time to do your part to help save a life during National Blood Donor Month.

Right now, a simple blood donation is more important than ever because many people who normally donate stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not only can donating blood help others, but you can also learn important health information about yourself. Like, your blood type and getting a COVID-19 antibody test.

To find out how and where to donate blood, contact the Suncoast Blood Center or One Blood.