What you need to know for Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with us.

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning Tampa Bay! It's Friday, we made it!

Let's get your day started with a look at some of the day's most talked-about stories.

Kicking off the morning with a college football update🏈

We've said it before and we'll say it again: things look different this year and coronavirus is to blame. That includes college football.

With the news of the Pac-12 following in the footsteps of the Big Ten and playing football this fall, comes another college football update-- all teams could be bowl eligible in 2020.

The NCAA's Division I Football Oversight Committee met Thursday, releasing a statement that recommends waiving all requirements to be eligible for the postseason.

Typically, teams must have won at least six games or receive a special waiver to be eligible to play in a bowl.

But, it isn't a done deal yet. The committee's recommendations require approval by the Division I Council, which is scheduled to meet Oct. 13-14.

Where to next?

The city of Sarasota wants your feedback on possible sites for the relocation of the "Unconditional Surrender" statue.

The kissing statue needed to be moved to accommodate the Florida Department of Transportation's construction of a new roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue.

If you have thoughts on where it should go next, you have until tonight at 5 p.m. to fill out a survey.

It's fall, y'all! 🍂

While Florida doesn't have your typical fall weather, that doesn't mean we can't celebrate the season with all kinds of autumn-themed events.

The humidity has returned for our Friday, but so will the sunshine.

So, if you want to head out and enjoy the warmer weather but aren't sure what to do, we have all sorts of fall activities happening across the Tampa Bay area here.

#ICYMI

All week long on 10 Tampa Bay Brightside, Meteorologist Grant Gilmore has been breaking down how a changing climate is impacting the world we live in.

You can watch the entire series right here.