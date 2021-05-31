What you need to know for Monday, May 31, 2021

Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside.

More than a holiday weekend

Memorial Day is a holiday where we recognize those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. It’s a day to reflect on the men and women who died fighting for our country.

A lot of people have the day off from work and plan trips for the three-day weekend. While Memorial Day is known to be the "unofficial start to summer," it means much more to those directly impacted.

Take David Harris for example. Harris is a Vietnam veteran and serves as a service officer at the VFW Post 10140 in Tampa. As a veteran, he lost friends in war and many he considered to be his family.

Memorial Day is a time where Harris remembers those lives lost.

Lightning strikes ⚡

Although the Carolina Hurricanes had the home-ice advantage for the opening game of the Round 2 series, the Tampa Bay Lightning managed to hold onto their lead and win.

Here in the Tampa Bay area, fans gathered at Amalie Arena as the "Distant Thunder" to cheer on the reigning Stanley Cup champs.

The puck drops for Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.

How to choose the right generator

Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday runs through June 6, letting you stock up on hurricane supplies tax-free.

One of the biggest ticket items you may pick up is a generator.

Many homeowners purchase generators in case power goes out after a storm to keep their electronics running, food refrigerated and their homes cool. If you live in an apartment or condo, you should also consider purchasing a generator, as long as you have a safe space to store and run the generator.