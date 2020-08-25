What you need to know for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with us.

The battle over reopening schools ⚖️

"You lost today Mr. Commissioner and Mr. Governor because you're wrong. We won because we're on the side of right. The side of right about public health and public safety."

That's what Florida Education Association President Fedrick Ingram said after a judge sided with Florida's largest teachers' union in its battle with the state over school reopening plans.

The court's ruling and injunction means local school boards around Florida can "make safety determinations for the reopening of schools without financial penalty," the order reads. Though the majority of school districts around the state have already reopened in their respective formats, the FEA said the ruling means districts can revisit other plans if needed to ensure the safety of students and teachers without the fear of losing state funding.

Stress and anxiety during the pandemic 😔

Disconnected and alone: that's how so many people are feeling right now. And, we're all trying to find a safe way for ourselves and our kids to reconnect to a world full of dangers we can't see or control.

A new Centers for Disease Control study shows 40 percent of adults in the US are struggling with mental health issues and stress and anxiety top that list.

Psychologist Dr. Lisa Martin says talking about your feelings and physical activity are just a few ways you can positively cope with the stress and anxiety you're feeling.

You can find more information on mental health management from the CDC here.

Tracking the tropics 🌀

Tropical Storm Laura is now forecast to become a major hurricane before it makes landfall on the Texas/Louisiana coast.

Forecasters say Laura could reach hurricane strength Tuesday. Then, Laura is expected to reach Category 3 strength by Thursday as it approaches the US.

Right now, Tropical Storm Laura has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

Of course, forecasts can change, especially when we're talking about the tropics. So, keep an eye on the free 10 Tampa Bay app for weather updates in the coming days.