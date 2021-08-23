What you need to know Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with 10 Tampa Bay!

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Good morning, Tampa Bay! It's Monday, the start of a new workweek. As you start your day On the Brightside, here are a few things you need to know.

More school mask mandates in Tampa Bay area

Starting today, students attending Sarasota County Schools will have to mask up, unless they have a medical exemption.

The 90-day mask mandate was approved Friday by the county's school board.

Parents have the opportunity to fill out an opt-out form for their children if they have a medical exemption or if wearing a face mask would not be consistent with a student's Individualized Education Plan.

In the first two weeks of students returning to school, school leaders say there was an immediate transmission rate spike and a hold was placed on all field trips and non-essential people on school campuses for 30 days.

Sarasota County Schools is the latest Tampa Bay area school district to approve a type of mask mandate due to rising cases within the community and schools.

Both Manatee County Schools and Hillsborough County Schools have mask mandates that provide parents with the ability to opt their students out.

School mask mandate lawsuit's court battle begins

A three-day hearing for a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis' school mask mandate ban begins today.

Last week, a judge denied the state's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, saying the parents and children "have a right to have their case heard in court."

Both sides will now argue their case during a three-day hearing starting Aug. 23. The judge is expected to deliver a ruling on Aug. 26.

The lawsuit claims the governor's ban on mandating masks in schools violates the Florida Constitution. It was first filed on Aug. 6.

DeSantis has been firm in giving parents the freedom on whether to send their children back to school in a mask and his executive order supports that. The potential consequence of violating that order is the loss of funds equivalent to each respective school district's superintendent's salary.

Who's running for St. Pete mayor?

The city of St. Petersburg's primary election for its next mayor is Tuesday, and there's a lot to consider.

There's a packed field of nine contenders running to replace outgoing Mayor Rick Kriseman. You can find a sample ballot ahead of election day here.