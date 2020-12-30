What you need to know for Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! We're halfway through the workweek.

Still waiting on your first stimulus check? Here's what to do! 💸

With so much talk of the second, $600 stimulus check that Congress just greenlighted, some people who never got the first $1,200 payment are left wondering what to do.

The first thing you should do is make sure all your information with the IRS is correct. You can do so using the IRS's 'Get my Payment' tool. It's currently offline but will be available by the end of the week.

Start checking your bank account 💰

Some people might have heard the cha-ching of $600 hitting their accounts as early as Tuesday night, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. At least that's the case for some people who use direct deposit.

If your payment isn't there yet don't worry-- they are set to continue rolling out into next week.

Meanwhile, Senate GOP leaders have blocked an initial push for larger $2,000 checks, but support for the bigger payments is growing. 👀

Before you pack your bags... ✈️

As Super Bowl LV draws closer, it is a good idea for football fans to keep COVID-19 in mind if they start planning trips to Tampa.

The CDC, of course, is still recommending against unnecessary travel.

The Tampa Super Bowl LV Host Committee wants to ensure the safety of those who will be attending the big game, and that starts at the airport.

Tampa International Airport has implemented an airport-wide effort to stop or slow the spread of germs and viruses. This includes enhanced cleaning and sanitation of surfaces, plastic shields in high-traffic areas, social distancing markers and reduced seating.